New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: NDWBF Dates, Timings, Ticket Price, Details Here

The National Book Trust organises the New Delhi World Book Fair every year along with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) focuses on providing exhibitors with an opportunity to do business with the expanding book industry, promote books, and improve commerce in the publishing and literary industries. Interested visitors should note the important details such as NDWBF dates, ticket prices, etc, before the event starts on the scheduled date. Stay alert to know everything.

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) has been conducted for the past fifty years and it is a major calendar event in the publishing world. According to the latest official details announced recently, the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from 10 February to 18 February. We have the important details for you.