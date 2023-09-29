ADVERTISEMENT
A Step-by-Step Guide on How To Find IP Address of Your Mac or Windows Computer

Follow the steps below to get the IP address of your Windows computer or Mac.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Are you someone who wants to know how to find the IP address of your computer? Well, if yes, we have got all the important information for you regarding the same.

Finding an IP address can really be a daunting task for many people as they think it is quite difficult. However, by following a few steps, you can easily find out the IP address of your Mac or Windows computer.

What Is an IP Address of Computer & What Are Its Uses?

An Internet protocol (IP) address serves as an identity for a computer, when it connects to internet. An IP address of a device consists of a unique combination of numbers and periods. When connected to the internet , an IP address is used to retrieve data and information available on the web through routers, hubs, and other modes of network.

There are different uses of an IP address, some of them include the following:

  • It allows computers to send and receive information over the internet.

  • It can be used to detect the location of users, if required.

  • It is used to identify all the devices that are connected through internet.

  • It is used for configuration of internet settings.

  • You can troubleshoot your network related issues via the IP address.

Steps To Find the IP Address for Windows?

Follow below steps to get the IP address of your windows computer.

  • Open your computer and make sure it is connected to internet.

  • Run the 'prompt' command (press windows key>type cmd>press enter).

  • A command prompt window will show up.

  • In the window, type ipconfig and press enter key.

  • IPv4 or IPv6 address will appear in the network connection that you will be using at that moment, and that is your computer's IP address.

  • Note down the IP address of your windows for further use. Remember, the IP address will be a combination of unique number and periods like 186.1.1.1.

Steps To Find the IP Address for Mac?

  • Open your computer and make sure it is connected to internet.

  • Run the 'Terminal' command (press magnifying glass or spotlight search icon on the top right corner of keyboard>type Terminal>press enter).

  • A terminal window will show up.

  • In the terminal app, type ifconfig and press enter key.

  • Look for your current active network connection labelled as en0 or en1.

  • Under the 'inet' line, a combination of numbers and periods will show up, and that is your Mac IP address.

