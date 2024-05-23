Narada Jayanti 2024 Date: Time, History, Significance, Tithi, Rituals, and More

According to Hindu Mythology, Narada Muni was a Hindu Gandharv in his previous birth, and was cursed to be born on earth. He took birth in a poor family, and his father was a servant who worked for a group of saintly priests. Like his father, Narada served the priests with full devotion and dedication, and because of this the priests were highly impressed with him. Moved by the hard work of Narada, the priests blessed him and offered him prasada of Lord Vishnu.

The priests would often narrate stories of Lord Vishnu to Narada and due to this he had become an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu. After the death of his mother, Narada left his home and used to roam in forests to seek enlightenment. It is believed that Narada was once sitting under a tree in meditation, when he had a vision of Lord Vishnu. Narada was happy but Lord Vishnu told him that he won't be able to his divine form again till death. After this incident, Narada Muni became a powerful advocate of Vishnu and dedicated his life to the service of the lord. When Narada died, he took rebirth in the spiritual form of Narada with the blessings of Lord Vishnu.