Muharram 2023 Wishes: Images, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year according to Muslims. This month has a great significance among the followers of Islam. This year Muharram 2023 started in India on 20 July.

Ashura or 10th Muharram is one of the important events in the month of Muharram. It is observed with grief, despair, and mourning because the Battle of Karbala took place on this day. During the Battle of Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred mercilessly, and that is the reason Muharram is related to grief, mourning, sadness and is critical to Muslims all around the world.

