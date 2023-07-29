Muharram 2023 Wishes: Images, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year according to Muslims. This month has a great significance among the followers of Islam. This year Muharram 2023 started in India on 20 July.
Ashura or 10th Muharram is one of the important events in the month of Muharram. It is observed with grief, despair, and mourning because the Battle of Karbala took place on this day. During the Battle of Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred mercilessly, and that is the reason Muharram is related to grief, mourning, sadness and is critical to Muslims all around the world.
We have curated some Muharram 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, images for you below.
Muharram 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Let us wish that this Muharram brings lots of happiness, good luck, and prosperity in our lives.
Muharram is a pious month, therefore we should pray as much as we can to earn the good deeds.
On 10th Muharram or Ashura, Hazrat Imam Hussain lost his precious life while protecting the Islam. Let us commemorate this event and send blessings on his way. Ya Hussain , Ya Ali.
Muharram is the beginning of new year, new hopes, and new dreams. Let us pledge to remember the martyrs of Karbala always.
The battle of Karbala taught us many great things like we should not back off from serving our religion even if the outcome is death.
On the occasion of 10th Muharram, let us involve ourself in charitable acts to honor the martyrs of Karbala. Labaik Ya Hussain.
You saved our religion and sacrificed your life. Salaam Ya Hussain, Labaik Ya Hussain.
Muharram is the month of sacrifices, month of blessings, and month of perseverance. Let us observe it with great respect, honor, and dignity. Ya Hussain, Ya Ali, Ya Muhammad (SAW).
Muharram 2023: HD Images, Posters, and Wallpapers
