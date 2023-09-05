Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910, in Skopje, the capital of the Republic of Macedonia. She was one of the purest and kindest souls who dedicated her entire life to looking after people. She helped the poor and needy people in society by providing them with the basic necessities of life such as food, water, and shelter. Mother Teresa showed what love, kindness, and empathy is. She died on 5 September 1997.

On Mother Teresa's death anniversary, it is important to remember her and the work she did for the betterment of society. She was one of the purest souls whom people loved. She served many poor souls and helped those who suffered from Leprosy, Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her works. Millions of people loved Mother Teresa immensely.