Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910, in Skopje, the capital of the Republic of Macedonia. She was one of the purest and kindest souls who dedicated her entire life to looking after people. She helped the poor and needy people in society by providing them with the basic necessities of life such as food, water, and shelter. Mother Teresa showed what love, kindness, and empathy is. She died on 5 September 1997.
On Mother Teresa's death anniversary, it is important to remember her and the work she did for the betterment of society. She was one of the purest souls whom people loved. She served many poor souls and helped those who suffered from Leprosy, Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her works. Millions of people loved Mother Teresa immensely.
On this day, here are some famous quotes by Mother Teresa so that more people know about her. We should also talk more about her sacrifices and how she helped those in need so that people are inspired to do the same. She taught people to be helpful and empathetic.
Mother Teresa Death Anniversary: Famous Quotes
Let's take a look at some popular and inspiring quotes by Mother Teresa on her death anniversary:
"Peace begins with a smile." - Mother Teresa
"We fear the future because we are wasting today." - Mother Teresa
"When you don’t have anything, then you have everything." - Mother Teresa
"If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway." - Mother Teresa
"Work without love is slavery." - Mother Teresa
"Profound joy of the heart is like a magnet that indicates the path of life." - Mother Teresa
"Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home." - Mother Teresa
These are some of the famous quotes you should remember on this day. Make sure to take inspiration from Mother Teresa and help those in need. We should learn from her and pay tribute to her by carrying on the good work.
