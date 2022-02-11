Money Diaries: A Journalist On A 40K Salary In Delhi

3. How do you ask for an increment/raise at your work?

We generally do not ask for an increment/raise. We follow a rating system or module in our organization. The seniors assess our performance, and they decide our increment accordingly. Even if you get promoted, you hardly see any monetary raise reflecting on your salary slip.

I have realized that the best way to hike our salary is by switching jobs. Staying in the same organization does not necessarily mean your loyalties or hard work will result in a financial raise.

4. Growing up, did you have to worry about money? How did you learn about money management?

Both my parents work in PSU jobs. So, money was never an issue for me while growing up. I learned how to manage money from my dad. He taught me about personal finance, way ahead of my age, and showed me the ropes of compounding money by investing it in the stock markets and other asset pools.

He used to explain to me, "You must spend your money only after saving and investing in blue-chip companies". The earlier I would start more I could make and save that will help me both on a rainy day or even for my retirement.