Mirza Ghalib Death Anniversary: A Tribute to the Poetic Maestro by Ali Akhter

Recently, people were transported back in time as they witnessed Mirza Ghalib come to life, wandering and performing in the ancient lanes where his stories and poetry echo to this day.

Led by the esteemed author Rana Safvi and brought to life by the compelling portrayal of theatre actor Ali Akhter as Ghalib, an experiential walk unfolds the narrative of Ghalib's life – from the hallowed grounds of Ghalib ki Haveli, his residence, to the Rabia School, the site of his marriage.

Passing in the alleys of Old Delhi, the journey culminates at the Anglo Arabic School, formerly Delhi College, where Ghalib was once invited by Principal Thompson