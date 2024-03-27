Chaitra Month 2024 Calendar: Start and End Date, List Of Fasts & Festivals

Chaitra month will begin from the Pratipada date of Krishna Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra month is the first month of the year and the Hindu New Year begins from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha. As per the Hindu religion, Chaitra month holds special significance as it is believed that Lord Ram was born during this time in Ayodhya. The first Somvati Amavasya of the year and the first solar eclipse of 2024 will take place during the month of Chaitra.
The Pratipada Krishna Paksha of Chaitra Month will start at 12:29 pm on Monday, March 25 and end at 02:55 pm on Tuesday, March 26. Accordingly the Udayatithi in Chaitra month will start on March 26 and end on Chaitra Purnima Tithi. Chaitra Purnima will fall on Wednesday, April 24. Know the dates of other fasts and festivals in Chaitra 2024.
Chaitra 2024: List Of Festivals
March 26, Tuesday- Chaitra Month begins
March 27, Wednesday – Bhai Dooj of Holi
March 28, Thursday – Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi) and Shivaji Jayanti
March 29, Friday – Good Friday
March 30, Saturday – Rang Panchami
March 31, Sunday – Easter
April 2, Tuesday – Shitala Ashtami, Basoda
April 5, Friday – Paapmochani Ekadashi fast
April 6, Saturday – Shani Pradosh Vrat
April 7, Sunday – Monthly Shivratri of Chaitra month
April 8, Monday – Somvati Amavasya, Chaitra Amavasya, the first solar eclipse of the year
April 9, Tuesday – Chaitra Navratri, Ghatasthapana, Maa Shail Putri Puja, Jhulelal Jayanti, beginning of Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa
April 11, Thursday – Matsya Jayanti, Gangaur
April 12, Friday – Chaitra Vinayak Chaturthi
April 13, Saturday – Start of Solar New Year, Aries Sankranti, Vaisakhi
April 14, Sunday – Yamuna Chhath
Chaitra Month Significance
On these days, people take baths early in the morning offer donations and do charity work. In Hinduism, the month of Chaitra is regarded as extremely auspicious and rich in bounty. This month brings about several changes in both nature and the weather.
On this day, worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to fulfill all of your desires. This month is also known as the month of devotion and limitation due to the number of fasts and festivals that occur throughout it. This month marks the end of spring and the start of summer.
