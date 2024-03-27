Chaitra Month 2024 Calendar: Start and End Date, List Of Fasts & Festivals

Chaitra month will begin from the Pratipada date of Krishna Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra month is the first month of the year and the Hindu New Year begins from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha. As per the Hindu religion, Chaitra month holds special significance as it is believed that Lord Ram was born during this time in Ayodhya. The first Somvati Amavasya of the year and the first solar eclipse of 2024 will take place during the month of Chaitra.

The Pratipada Krishna Paksha of Chaitra Month will start at 12:29 pm on Monday, March 25 and end at 02:55 pm on Tuesday, March 26. Accordingly the Udayatithi in Chaitra month will start on March 26 and end on Chaitra Purnima Tithi. Chaitra Purnima will fall on Wednesday, April 24. Know the dates of other fasts and festivals in Chaitra 2024.