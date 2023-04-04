Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Images, Messages, HD Wallpapers

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 4 April this year and the date keeps changing for the festival. Lord Mahavira was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon in the Chaitra month in the Vaishali district of Bihar. This is an auspicious festival for the Jains.

The people of the community hold immense respect for Mahavira, the 24th and the last Tirthankara who believed in the preaching of virtue and non-violence towards all living beings.

There is different information about his year of birth since the Digambars believe that he was born in 615 BC while the swetambaras believe that he was born in 599 BC. The majority of people believe that he was born in 599 BC and then disappeared at the age of 72 in 527 BC.

