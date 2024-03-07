Mahashivratri 2024: Puja Dates, Timings, Muhurat, Fasting Rituals and Traditions

Mahashivratri 2024: The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe. The festival is celebrated in India across Hindu temples with full grandeur. The event is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and devotees across India observe the day grandly.
According to the latest official details, Mahashivratri 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, 8 March.
Mahashivratri 2024: Dates and Puja Timings/Tithi
Mahashivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Pharmacology. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:57 pm on 8 March and ends at 06:17 pm on 9 March.
Here are the Mahashivratri 2024 puja timings you should note if you want to observe the festival:
Chaturdashi Tithi Start Time - 8 March, 9:57 pm.
Chaturdashi Tithi End Time - 9 March, 6:17 pm.
Nishita Kaal Puja - 9 March, 2:07 am to 12:56 am.
Shivaratri Parana time - 6:37 am to 03:29 am.
Mahashivratri 2024: Significance
The day of Mahashivratri is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva' as it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. The union of Lord Shiva and Parvati is said to promote creation as the union of consciousness and energy.
Mahashivratri 2024: Fasting Rituals
Keeping fast during Mahashivratri is considered auspicious and a way to improve one's health and well-being. Some of the devotees also vow to fast for a specific period of time as a part of their spiritual exercise. While some followers prefer to fast without any food or water, others prefer to include food in their diet such as potato, makhana, banana, and pumpkin.
However, it is important to note that while fasting is considered beneficial, it should be done in a healthy manner by avoiding foods such as wheat, rice, salt, certain vegetables, pulses, and other such foods.
Non-vegetarian food and onion and garlic should also be strictly avoided. On the day of Mahashivratri, people should also clean their house, especially the Puja room where Lord Shiva is placed.
Before starting any Puja rituals, people should wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath first.
Mahashivratri 2024: How To Pray to Lord Shiva
On this auspicious day, mantra chanting is a must to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva. One should also perform Rudrabhishekam or Jalabishakham to please the Lord. Additionally, reading holy books like Shiv Chalisa is also rewarding for fast observers.
