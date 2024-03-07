Mahashivratri 2024: Puja Dates, Timings, Muhurat, Fasting Rituals and Traditions

Mahashivratri 2024: The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe. The festival is celebrated in India across Hindu temples with full grandeur. The event is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and devotees across India observe the day grandly.

According to the latest official details, Mahashivratri 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, 8 March.