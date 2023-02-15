Mahashivratri 2023: Date, Time, Muhurat, and Significance
Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 18 Feb this year. Know the muhurat, timings, and significance of the festival.
Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus in India and this year the festival will be observed on 18 February 2023. Shivratri, also known as Mahashivratri is a festival that is celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. He is considered as one of the main deities in Hinduism. People fast, pray, and offer their devotion to Lord Shiva on Shivratri. People believe that fasting on Shivratri brings blessings and fulfillment of desires.
Let's have a look at the time, muhurat, and significance of the festival- Mahashivratri 2023.
Mahashivratri 2023: Date, Time, & Muhurat
Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 18 February this year. The timings and muhurat are as follows:
Chaturdashi Tithi- from 08:02 PM on 18 February 2023 to 4:18 PM on 19 February 2023
Ratri First Prahar Puja Timing- 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM on 19 February 2023
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Timing- 09:24 PM to 12:35 AM, 19 February 2023
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Timing- 12:35 AM to 03:46 AM, 19 February 2023
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Timing- 03:46 AM to 06:56 AM, 19 February 2023
Nishita Kaal Puja Timing- 12:09 AM to 01:00 AM, 19 February 2023
Mahashivratri 2023: Significance
As per Hinduism, the creation and the destruction of the universe is a cyclic process and when the time comes, it is lord Shiva who destroys the whole creation with the fire of His third eye and performs the cosmic dance known as Tandava. It is believed on the day of Maha Shivaratri Lord Shiva does the Tandava thus marking the anniversary of cosmic dance performed by Lord Shiva.
It is also believed that churning of the great ocean yielded poison that was a threat to the entire creation. In order to protect the world, Lord Shiva drank the poison and held it in his throat thus turning it blue, this gave him the name "Neelkanth". The day of Maha Shivaratri is considered as the most favourite day of Lord Shiva and people worship Him or observe fasts on this day to please and to seek His blessings.
People believe that Lord Shiva was incarnated as Lord Rudra at midnight, on the night of Shivratri while others believe that it is the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
