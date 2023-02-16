Maha Shivratri 2023: Dos and Don'ts To Follow During Fasting; Check the Details

Maha Shivratri is a festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. He is one of the most important deities of Hinduism and is celebrated every year during the month of Magha as per the South Indian calendar. According to the North Indian calendar, he is celebrated in the month of Phalguna. It is important to note that Maha Shivratri or the Great Night of Shiva is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performs his Tandava Nritya.

As per another belief, Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. This year, Maha Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 February, by the devotees. The festival of Maha Shivratri is observed across the country by various devotees. People visit the temples of Shiva and perform Shiv Archana. They follow certain rituals during the puja.