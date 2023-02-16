Maha Shivratri 2023: Dos and Don'ts To Follow During Fasting; Check the Details
Maha Shivratri 2023: Here are some important fasting rules you must keep in mind if you are observing it.
Maha Shivratri is a festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. He is one of the most important deities of Hinduism and is celebrated every year during the month of Magha as per the South Indian calendar. According to the North Indian calendar, he is celebrated in the month of Phalguna. It is important to note that Maha Shivratri or the Great Night of Shiva is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performs his Tandava Nritya.
As per another belief, Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. This year, Maha Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 February, by the devotees. The festival of Maha Shivratri is observed across the country by various devotees. People visit the temples of Shiva and perform Shiv Archana. They follow certain rituals during the puja.
The rituals include offering milk to Lord Shiva along with dhatura bel patra, sandalwood paste, ghee, sugar and other bhog items. All these items are offered to the Shivling.
Devotees observe a whole-day fast on Maha Shivratri and break it the next morning. The puja of Maha Shivratri is held at night by all devotees who observe strict fasts.
Maha Shivratri 2023: Things To Do During Fasting
The sankalp for Maha Shivratri fasting is done a day before the vrat. Devotees can take sankalp by placing some rice and water in the palm.
One should wake up early morning on the day of the fast around Brahma Muhurta or sunrise.
People should take a bath and wear clean white clothes on the Maha Shivratri fast day.
People who are fasting on Maha Shivratri are advised to chant "Om Namah Shivay" several times a day.
Since Shivratri Puja is held at night, devotees must take a second bath in the evening before sitting for the puja.
People who are not healthy must keep a fast after consulting their doctors.
Maha Shivratri 2023: Things Not To Do During Fasting
People who are observing fasts should not eat food made of rice, wheat or pulses.
Non-vegetarian food, garlic, and onion should not be consumed by devotees during Maha Shivratri.
You should not offer coconut water to Shivling. Only milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar must be offered.
These are a few fasting dos and dont's you must remember if you are planning to keep a fast on Maha Shivratri.
