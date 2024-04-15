Maha Ashtami 2024 Chaitra Navratri: Date, Time, Significance & Rituals

Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country with great grandeur. This day is considered as one of the most auspicious day among Hindus and is dedicated to the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga and that is Goddess Maha Gauri. Navratri days and nights are considered most sacred period to worship Goddess Durga.

Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Eighth day or Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, 16 April 2024. Chaitra Durga Ashtami is a day filled with reverence and spiritual fervor, as devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. Through rituals, prayers, and offerings, devotees express their devotion and gratitude towards the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga, seeking her divine grace and blessings.