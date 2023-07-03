Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance, & Wishes to Share

Guru Purnima is an auspicious Hindu festival. The day is observed to honour and pay respect to spiritual gurus. It is important to note that Guru Purnima 2023 will be observed on Monday, 3 July, in the country. This festival is also known as Vyasa Purnima and is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. People wait to celebrate this festival and it is just around the corner. Know all the important details here.
One should know the Guru Purnima puja timings and rituals. This festival holds great significance as it teaches us to express gratitude to spiritual gurus and teachers. Guru Purnima 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Monday so the preparations have begun. This day helps us understand the importance of knowledge and wisdom. Everyone should celebrate the day with their families.
Here are Guru Purnima 2023 puja timings and rituals you should note if you are planning to celebrate it. Keep reading till the end to know all the important details about the day.
Guru Purnima 2023: Puja Tithi
According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi or the full moon period is set to begin on 2 July. As per the latest official details, Guru Purnima will be observed on Monday, 3 July.
The puja tithi is set to begin at 8:20 pm on Sunday, 2 July, and it will end on Monday, 3 July, at 5:08 pm. Everyone eagerly waiting to celebrate the day should note the puja timings. They are requested to prepare accordingly.
Guru Purnima 2023: Rituals
People celebrate Guru Purnima by following different rituals and customs. They gather at temples and ashrams to pay tribute to their gurus through prayers and hymns. They also meditate to honour their gurus.
It is a day of self-reflection and introspection. People promise to follow the path of knowledge, focus, and enlightenment. This day is extremely sacred as it celebrates the importance of gurus.
Happy Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes and Greetings
Here are some Guru Purnima wishes and messages you can send to those who are important to you:
Happy Guru Purnima 2023 to all the gurus who follow the path of wisdom and enlightenment.
Thank you for enlightening me and showing me the path of truth. Happy Guru Purnima to you.
I am extremely grateful to you for always teaching me the difference between right and wrong. Thank you for filling my life with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Guru Purnima.
