Lunar Eclipse 2021: Chandra Grahan Date & Time
Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible on 26 May 2021.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, which obstructs the sunlight from directly reaching the lunar surface. It is also called Blood Moon as the Moon appears to be slightly reddish in color. This will be first Lunar Eclipse of this year.
The Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date and Time
Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible on 26 May 2021. It will start 2:17 AM Indian Standard Timing (IST) and will be visible till 07:19 PM. The partial phase will begin at 03:15 PM, while the total phase will begin at 04:39 PM. The total phase will end at 04:58 PM, whereas the partial phase will end at 06:23 PM.
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India?
In India, eclipse will be visible for a short span of time just after the ending of the partial phase, ie, at 06:23 PM IST.
It will be visible from some northeastern parts of India, some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as per a report in Mint.
