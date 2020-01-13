Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greeting Cards

The festival of Lohri is celebrated on 13 January every year before Makar Sankranti. On this day, people greet each other with sweets and gifts and celebrate this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm. Many people also celebrate this festival by playing dhol in the evening time and sing and dance to it. The festival of Lohri is celebrated in the autumn season and is believed by many people that it marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Punjab. However, this festival is also celebrated in the Indian northern states like UP, Haryana, Delhi etc.