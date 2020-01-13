Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greeting Cards
The festival of Lohri is celebrated on 13 January every year before Makar Sankranti. On this day, people greet each other with sweets and gifts and celebrate this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm. Many people also celebrate this festival by playing dhol in the evening time and sing and dance to it. The festival of Lohri is celebrated in the autumn season and is believed by many people that it marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Punjab. However, this festival is also celebrated in the Indian northern states like UP, Haryana, Delhi etc.
If you also want to greet your friends, relatives, elders and small ones with Lohri wishes, then we have brought you the best messages, images, wishes and quotes which you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious festival
Lohri 2020 Quotes, Images, Greetings, SMS and Status
“May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing a Very Happy Lohri to You and Your Family”
“On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you to have all peace and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Lohri!”
“May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!”
“On this festive season of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and lifelong companionship.”
Traditionally, this festival is celebrated with Bhangra and Gidda dance. After celebrating the bonfire night, the next day people observe the festival of Makar Sankranti where people take a bath in the holy or a sacred river.
