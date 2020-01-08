Makar Sankranti 2020 Date, Significance, Importance and Rituals
Makar Sankranti is a major festival of Hindus and is celebrated with great zeal in India. In the scriptures, the day of Makar Sankranti is considered to be auspicious for tenacity, worship, frost, charity and sacrifice. Sankranti is celebrated when the Sun changes its zodiac sign, hence, in a year 12 Sankranti’s are celebrated, however, Makar Sankranti day has some special significance according to the tradition.
This year many people have a confusion regarding the date of Makar Sankranti, mostly every year Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14 January, however, this year due to the Sun’s zodiac sign changes, it is being celebrated on 15 January 2020. The religious significance of Makar Sankranti is equally scientific.
Makar Sankranti 2020 Shubh Muhurat
2020 Makara Sankranti Phalam
Makara Sankranti on Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 07:16 AM to 05:47 PM
Duration - 10 Hours 31 Mins
Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 07:16 AM to 09:01 AM
Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins
Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:22 AM
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)
At the midnight of 14th January this year, the Sun’s zodiac sign will change and will enter Capricorn at 2.08 pm and hence, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday i.e. 15th January. According to astrologers, donations and charity made to the poor are believed to be of great significance.
Makar Sankranti Importance and Significance
It is believed that Bhishma Pitamah (the eighth son of Kuru King Shantanu and the river Goddess Ganga) attained salvation on this date. With this, the sun moves towards the north from the south due to which the Kharmas period (inauspicious period) is eliminated. This day is also considered as a day of happiness and prosperity. It is believed that bathing in the Ganges river is the way to salvation, therefore, people prefer taking a bath in the Ganges river on the day of Makar Sankranti.
Importance of charity and donation on Makar Sankranti
It is believed that Shraadh Tarpan should be performed for the ancestors on Makar Sankranti. It is considered best to use sesame on this day. According to Hindu scriptures, a person who uses sesame in six ways on the day of Makar Sankranti gets eternal happiness. Bathing with sesame mixed water, applying sesame oil on the body, offering it with sesame water to the ancestors, offering havans with sesame seeds to the fire, donating and eating food made from sesame to a Brahmin or to your sister or daughter.