Makar Sankranti 2020 Date, Significance, Importance and Rituals

Makar Sankranti is a major festival of Hindus and is celebrated with great zeal in India. In the scriptures, the day of Makar Sankranti is considered to be auspicious for tenacity, worship, frost, charity and sacrifice. Sankranti is celebrated when the Sun changes its zodiac sign, hence, in a year 12 Sankranti’s are celebrated, however, Makar Sankranti day has some special significance according to the tradition.

This year many people have a confusion regarding the date of Makar Sankranti, mostly every year Makar Sankranti is celebrated on 14 January, however, this year due to the Sun’s zodiac sign changes, it is being celebrated on 15 January 2020. The religious significance of Makar Sankranti is equally scientific.