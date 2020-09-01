Is Our Obsession With Happiness Making Us Less Resilient?

My early memories of my grandfather was how he interpreted the world through the reminiscence of a series of losses - loss of livelihoods following a famine, bereavement over losing a sibling from an unknown illness, loss of childhood owning to a violent, persistent abuse, and finally, countless stories of youth who lost the opportunity to dream a future (during the Naxalite movement of Bengal, 1967).

My grandfather was convinced about the unnatural distribution of suffering where happiness seemed almost illicit, happening to other people.