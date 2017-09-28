Bonedi Barir Pujo: A Fine Balance Between Tradition & Modernity

There is certain exuberance in the air of Kolkata right now. Big hoardings, half done- pandals, streets adorned with thematic lights – the city of joy is gearing up for Durga Puja with great enthusiasm and aplomb.

And while the city lights up and sponsors line-up to present big budget community puja pandals in a grand way, there are several families in the city who would be celebrating the festival in a simple, serene way.