Lalbaugcha Raja 2022: How and Where To Watch Ganpati Bappa’s Live Darshan?

Every year, tens of thousands of worshippers from all over the country visit the Lalbaugcha Raja, the king of Lalbaug, for darshan during the ten-days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, in Girgaon Chowpatty, the idol of Lord Ganpati, which has a radically different appearance and theme every year, is submerged in the Arabian Sea.

After a two-year gap, due to COVID, the devotees will once again get to experience the glory and influential vibration of the Lalbaugcha Raja .

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, being observed from 31 August- 9 September this year, will witness a grand celebration at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

On Monday, 29 August 2022, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 was revealed by the Ganpati Pandal.