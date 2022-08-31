Lalbaugcha Raja 2022: How and Where To Watch Ganpati Bappa’s Live Darshan?
Lalbaugcha Raja 2022: Here's how and where you can watch the live darshan of Ganpati Bappa.
Every year, tens of thousands of worshippers from all over the country visit the Lalbaugcha Raja, the king of Lalbaug, for darshan during the ten-days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, in Girgaon Chowpatty, the idol of Lord Ganpati, which has a radically different appearance and theme every year, is submerged in the Arabian Sea.
After a two-year gap, due to COVID, the devotees will once again get to experience the glory and influential vibration of the Lalbaugcha Raja .
The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, being observed from 31 August- 9 September this year, will witness a grand celebration at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.
On Monday, 29 August 2022, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 was revealed by the Ganpati Pandal.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How and Where To Watch the Live Darshan of the Lalbaugcha Raja
The live streaming of the Lalbaugcha Raja will be telecast online on the official website of the Ganpati Mandal (lalbaugcharaja.com), and also their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter accounts. People can watch the 24 hour live streaming during the ten-day festival on the following:
1. youtube.com/user/LalbaugRaja
2. instagram.com/lalbaugcharaja
3. twitter.com/lalbaugcharaja
4. facebook.com/LalbaugchaRaja
Did you know? The first Ganesh Mandal to get the YouTube Silver button International award from YouTube USA is Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.
Lalbaugcha Raja 2022: Important Events, Dates, and Timings
Lalbaugcha Raja Pranpratistha: Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 5:00 am
Inauguration ceremony of Ganeshotsav 2022: Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 5:00 am
Charan Sparsha: 31 August 2022, 6:00 am
Mukh Darshan: 31 August 2022, 6:00 am
Lalbaugcha Raja’s darshan online streaming: 31 August- 9 September
