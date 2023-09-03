Labor Day, a federal holiday in the United States, is celebrated every year on the first Monday of September. This year, the Labor Day in US will be observed on 4 September 2023. The day is dedicated to pay tribute and honor to the American laborers or workers for their social and economic achievements.

Labor Day in United States marks the end of Summer unofficially, and is often celebrated with different activities including picnics, parades, barbecues, fireworks, community gatherings, and more.

The Labor Day celebration in USA also signifies the commencement of new school year for students, and is a day of recreation and leisure for Americans.