Kanya Pujan 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, and Pujan Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals of the Hindus and they worship Goddess Durga during these times. The festivities last for 8 to 9 days depending on the Hindu calendar. The last two days, also known as Ashtami and Navami hold immense significance.

People perform rituals like Havan, in which they worship the fire and Goddess Durga. After this, the devotees prepare delicacies like puris, potato curry, halwa, and more.

Here is more about the date, time, muhurat, and rituals for Kanya Pujan.