Kanya Pujan 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, and Pujan Vidhi
Know about the right time and days to perform the Kanya Pujan.
Chaitra Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals of the Hindus and they worship Goddess Durga during these times. The festivities last for 8 to 9 days depending on the Hindu calendar. The last two days, also known as Ashtami and Navami hold immense significance.
People perform rituals like Havan, in which they worship the fire and Goddess Durga. After this, the devotees prepare delicacies like puris, potato curry, halwa, and more.
Here is more about the date, time, muhurat, and rituals for Kanya Pujan.
Kanya Pujan 2022: Date
As per the belief, every day is considered auspicious and worth doing the Kanya Pujan during the entire nine days of Navratri but the eighth and ninth day is the most significant day for Kanya Pujan.
This year 9 and 10 April will be celebrated as the Ashtami and Navami. These are the best days to perform Kanya Pujan.
Kanya Pujan 2022: Time & Shubh Muhurat
People who want to perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami Tithi can do so between 11:05 pm on 8 April 2022 to 1:23 am on 9 April 2022.
People who want to perform the Puja on Navami Tithi can do so between 1:23 am on 9 April to 3:15 am on 11 April 2022.
Sukarma Yog: 11:25 am on 9 April 2022 to 12:04 pm on 10 April 2022.
Sarvartha Samridhi Yog: till 6:02 am on 9 April 2022
Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:57 am on 9 April to 12:48 pm
Kanya Pujan 2022: Puja Vidhi
Devotees who want to perform Kanya Pujan can invite 1 to 11 girls between the age of 2 and 10 and make sure to have a boy of the same age as well.
On the eighth or ninth day of Navratri, whenever you decide to perform the Kanya Pujan, take a bath after finishing all your household work. Worship Goddess Durga in clean clothes and then prepare food for the Kanya Pujan.
You can call the girls and the boy for the meal. First, wash their feet with a mixture of water and milk and wipe them with a clean cloth. Make sure they are seated in a clean environment.
Put a tika of ghee, Kumkum, and Akshat on their forehead. Tie the red thread also known as 'moli' on their wrist, serve them the meal and then give them gifts along with some grains and fruits. Ask them for their blessings as if you are worshipping Goddess Durga and then you can send them back to their home.
