Kalashtami May 2024: Date, Tithi, Significance & Rituals

Kalashtami May 2024: Kalashtami is celebrated to honor Lord Kaal Bhairav and is considered a very auspicious day. This day holds an immense religious significance among Hindus. Kalashtami falls during the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha every month. In the month of May it will be observed on Jyestha i.e. on 30 May 2024, it is also an auspicious month to perform various puja rituals.
Lord Kaal Bhairav is considered one of the fiercest manifestation of Lord Shiva and is worshipped widely across the country. He is one of the most compassionate Gods who blesses his devotees with protection and well being. He is also known as Danda Pani, Kshetrapaal who is worshipped by a large number of devotees.
Kalashtami May 2024: Date & Tithi
Ashtami Tithi begins on 30 May 2024 at 11:43 am
Ashtami Tithi ends on 31 May 2024 at 09:38 am
Kalashtami 2024: Significance
It is believed that Lord Kaal Bhairav removes all types of bad elements such as greed, lust, anger and attachment and also he is the remover of evil spirits, negativity and evil energy. Even those who are suffering from black magic, are believed to perform puja to Lord Kaal Bhairav on every Kalashtami to get rid of these problems. Lord Kaal Bhairav is known to be the remover of all the bad elements such as Kaam, (Lust) Krodh, (Anger) Lobh, (Greed) Moh, (Attachment) and Ahankaar (Ego) so one must worship him to get the blessings of Kaal Bhairav.
Kalashtami May 2024: Rituals
1. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.
2. Devotees place an idol of Lord Kaal Bhairav or Lord Shiva on a wooden plank.
3. On the special occasion of Kalashtami, devotees take a Sankalp of observing a fast.
4. They light a diya with mustard oil and offer orchid flowers.
5. Recite Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam and seek blessings of Kaal Bhairav.
6. Devotees visit the temple and offer Sweet Rot which is a special bhog prasad for Kaal Bhairav. Many devotees also offer liquor and pray for fulfillment of their wishes.
8. In the evening, again they light a diya and offer him bhog prasad like - Malpua, Poode, sweet rott and gram flour halwa.
9. People offer their prayers by chanting various Bhairav Mantra.
10. And lastly, devotees break their fast by having sattvik food.
11. Dog is the vehicle of Lord Kaal Bhairav so one must feed dogs on this day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)