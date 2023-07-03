July Supermoon 2023: At What Time Will It Be Sighted in India Today?

One of the brightest lunar displays of the year called Supermoon or Buck Moon will be displayed today on Monday, 3 July 2023. This will be the first supermoon of the year and is anticipated to be more brighter and larger compared to the normal Moon in the night sky.

Supermoon is known by several names including Buck Supermoon, Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Mead Moon.

According to the Forbes, "Full on Monday, 3 July , it will be best viewed at moonrise, close to sunset, where you are on the evening of Sunday, 2 July . However, this full moon is one of the lowest-hanging of the year as seen from the northern hemisphere, so it will be relatively easy to see and photograph in the south all night before it sets in the southwest close to sunrise.