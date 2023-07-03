July Supermoon 2023: At What Time Will It Be Sighted in India Today?

ADVERTISEMENT
This year, four Supermoons will be observed.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
One of the brightest lunar displays of the year called Supermoon or Buck Moon will be displayed today on Monday, 3 July 2023. This will be the first supermoon of the year and is anticipated to be more brighter and larger compared to the normal Moon in the night sky.

Supermoon is known by several names including Buck Supermoon, Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Mead Moon.

According to the Forbes, "Full on Monday, 3 July , it will be best viewed at moonrise, close to sunset, where you are on the evening of Sunday, 2 July . However, this full moon is one of the lowest-hanging of the year as seen from the northern hemisphere, so it will be relatively easy to see and photograph in the south all night before it sets in the southwest close to sunrise.

What Is Supermoon? How Does It Occur

A supermoon is a celestial phenomenon that occurs when a full moon's orbit is closest to the Earth than usual. During this event, the orbit of moon around the earth takes an elliptical shape rather than usual circular shape.

According to NASA, "A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. When a full moon appears at perigee it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon and that's where we get a supermoon."

When Will Be Supermoon Observed in India?

The supermoon will be sighted in different parts of the world. In India, it will be sighted at 5:09 pm IST.

How Many Supermoons Will Be Observed in 2023?

Four supermoons will be observed in 2023. Today's buck moon is the first one to be sighted, the other supermoons will appear on 1 August, 30 August, and 28 September 2023.

Topics:  Supermoon 

