Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting: Dhul Hijjah Dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE & India

The first day of Dhul Hijjah in Saudi Arabia is 19 June. Therefore the Eid ul Adha falls on 28 June 2023.

According to the Islamic calendar, Dhul Hijjah is the 12th and last month of the Islamic year. This month has great significance among Muslims all over the world because one of the main pillars of Islam called Hajj is performed in this month. Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah every year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the followers of Islam.

Since Muslim festivals are based on moon sighting, the first day of Dhul Hijjah and the exact date of Eid ul-Adha in different countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Singapore has also been decided after moon sighting.

Let us read about the Dhul Hijjah and Eid al Adha dates in different countries below.

Dhul Hijjah and Eid-ul-Adha Dates in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UAE, India, and More

Singapore: The first day of Dhul Hijjah will be Tuesday, 20 June 2023 in Singapore. Therefore, the Hari Raya Haji will fall on Thursday, 29 June 2023, announced by Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

Japan: According to Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee-Japan, the first day of Dhul Hijjah falls on Tuesday, 20 June. Therefore, the Eid al Adha shall be on Thursday, 29 June.

Saudi Arabia: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of Dhul Hijjah in Saudi Arabia will be Monday, 19 June 2023. Therefore, the Eid-ul-Adha will be on Wednesaday, 28 June 2023.

India: India has not made an announcement regarding the Dhul Hijjah and Eid-ul-Adha dates yet.

UAE: The dates of have not been announced yet for the Dhul Hijjah and Eid-ul-Adha 2023.

Countries that have not been able to witness the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting will celebrate the Eid-u-Adha on Thursday, 29 June 2023. Some countries that have announced Eid-al-Adha on 29 June are Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Check this space regularly for latest updates on Eid-ul-Adha 2023.

Topics:  Bakra Eid   Eid al-adha   Eid ul Adha 

