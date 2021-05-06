Jamat-ul-Vida 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, & Greeting Cards

Jamat-ul-vida is an Arabic word, which translates to 'Friday of Farewell' in English. This festival is celebrated on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world keep Roza, where they fast from sunrise till sunset. Before beginning the fast, they have a meal early in the morning, called ‘Sehri’, and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal.

Even though Fridays (Jumma) throughout the year are considered sacred as per Islam, but the last Friday of Ramadan has its own significance. It is believed that whoever offers namaz on the day of Jamat-ul-Vida, their prayers are fulfilled. That is why Jamat-ul-Vida is also known as the day of worship.

This festival is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. People gather in the mosques and offer prayers to the almighty on this day.