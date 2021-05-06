Jamat-ul-Vida 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, & Greeting Cards
Jamat-ul-Vida is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.
Jamat-ul-vida is an Arabic word, which translates to 'Friday of Farewell' in English. This festival is celebrated on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world keep Roza, where they fast from sunrise till sunset. Before beginning the fast, they have a meal early in the morning, called ‘Sehri’, and conclude their fast with ‘Iftar’, an evening meal.
Even though Fridays (Jumma) throughout the year are considered sacred as per Islam, but the last Friday of Ramadan has its own significance. It is believed that whoever offers namaz on the day of Jamat-ul-Vida, their prayers are fulfilled. That is why Jamat-ul-Vida is also known as the day of worship.
This festival is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. People gather in the mosques and offer prayers to the almighty on this day.
People also spend time with their family, friends and relatives. However, many won't be able to meet they loved ones, owing to the pandemic. So, we have curated a few quotes, images and wishes that you can send to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.
Jamat-ul-Vida: Images, Wishes, Quotes
“Wishing you & your family health, wealth and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat-ul-Vida. Mubarak! May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and the future.”
“Ya Allah, we have committed countless sins, but your mercy is limitless. You are the greatest forgiver. Please forgive all of us for our sins in the past, present and the future.”
“Ramadan is about to end soon. Today, we pray to see it again next year. I hope all our prayers, fasts and good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray that all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak, to you and your entire family.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.