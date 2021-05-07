Jamat-ul-Vida: History & Significance of Ramzan’s Last Friday
Jamat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, is being observed on Friday, 7 May 2021. The word Jamat-ul-Vida is an Arabic word which in English means, 'Friday of Farewell'.
As per Islam, Fridays (Jumma) are consider one of the most sacred day of a week. But Jamt-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan, has its own significance. Jamat-ul-vida is also called 'the day of worship'.
Jumat-ul-Vida: Significance
The idea of a Friday afternoon prayer was stressed by Prophet Muhammad himself. According to him, Fridays are more blessed than other days of the week. He advocated that performing Namaz on a Friday has more significance than on other days. There is a belief that Namaz (prayer) offered on this auspicious day, never go unanswered.
There is a tradition of performing prayer in the early morning and reciting verses from the holy Quran the whole day and doing acts of charity. People give food and other things of need to the poor and needy.
Ramzan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and as per the Islamic beliefs, it was in the month of Ramzan that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.
Muslims all over the world keep Roza, where they fast from sunrise till sunset, during the holy month of Ramzan.
