Jamai Sasthi 2024 Date: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate the Event

Jamai Sasthi 2024: Jamai Sasthi is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated in West Bengal. The festival falls on the sixth day of the Jyestha month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 June.
The word Jamai means son-in-law, while Sasthi means the sixth day of the lunar month. Jamai Sasthi is a time of joy and celebration, and it is a particularly important time for the Bengali community. All families get together to observe the event every year.
Jamai Sasthi 2024: How To Celebrate
There are many different rituals and customs that are followed during Jamai Sasthi. Here are some rituals you should follow on this day:
One of the most important is the blessing of the son-in-law. Every family performs this ritual on this day. The mother-in-law sends an invitation to her son-in-law and daughter to visit her home. They are received with warmth and kindness upon their arrival.
The mother-in-law bathes and conducts a Puja to honour Devi Sashti, and at home, a sumptuous array of traditional Bengali cuisine is prepared. The mother-in-law also offers gifts to Devi Sashti, including a plate with rice, durbo, and five varieties of fruits.
People share sweets on Jamai Sasthi to celebrate the day. The mother-in-law sends sweets to their son-in-law to observe the event. This is one of the age-old traditions that most families follow on this day.
Jamai Sasthi 2024: History and Significance
An important aspect of Jamai Sasthi is the story of the mother who persistently accused a cat of eating all the food in her home. This angered the goddess, who is said to ride the cat. When the woman's children were born, one of them went missing. To appease the goddess, she performed a number of rituals.
She returned her child to her parents, but the in-laws were unhappy and forbade her from visiting her parents during Sasthi Puja.
Jamai Sasthi is a time of great joy and celebration, and it is a time to express joy and gratitude to one's family and friends. The elaborate feast that is part of the festivities is a testament to the spirit of joy and celebration.
Every house is gearing up to celebrate Jamai Sasthi this year. It is a time for loved ones to get together and make memories.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)