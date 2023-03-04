International Women’s Day 2023: Interesting Ways & Ideas for IWD Celebration

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March every year with an aim to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women in their day-to-day life. This day aims to emphasize on the importance of achieving gender equality, women's rights and women empowerment.

IWD is being celebrated since the early 1900s and has become a global movement irrespective of the borders, cultures, and ideologies. We hope the International Women's day provides a platform for women and their allies to come together to share their stories and experiences achieve gender equality.

But there are various organizations that celebrate this day but how about we celebrating the women in our life. Here are a few ways in which you can appreciate the efforts of women in your life and celebrate their existence.