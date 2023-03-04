International Women’s Day 2023: Interesting Ways & Ideas for IWD Celebration
Here are a few simple and interesting ways to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.
International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March every year with an aim to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women in their day-to-day life. This day aims to emphasize on the importance of achieving gender equality, women's rights and women empowerment.
IWD is being celebrated since the early 1900s and has become a global movement irrespective of the borders, cultures, and ideologies. We hope the International Women's day provides a platform for women and their allies to come together to share their stories and experiences achieve gender equality.
But there are various organizations that celebrate this day but how about we celebrating the women in our life. Here are a few ways in which you can appreciate the efforts of women in your life and celebrate their existence.
1. You can create a thankyou video for your ladies. It can be for your female friends, mother, aunts, sisters, and cousins. Even employers can set up a women's day special video with the help of their male staff to make the women at work feel special, appreciating their efforts.
2. Employers can send a card or a personalized email to their female employees. The office can have random, famous quotes about women to honor their contributions.
3. In offices, HR teams can organize a high tea party or small get together with snacks. All the office employees can come together to celebrate International Women' day.
4. The best way to make a difference and take an initiative to make the life of female employees better is to set up suggestion box only for women on the occasion of International Women's day. Female employees can write their suggestions to help improve the office environment and provide other necessary utilities in office.
5. As an individual, you can take a step to support a woman owned business in your circle. The business may be owned by your friend, aunt, girlfriend or sister. You can share and promote their products on social media and among your other groups.
6. You can choose an NGO or charity you wish to donate to. You should choose a charity or NGO that work for the cause supporting women or women empowerment.
7. HR can ask the coworkers to wear a purple outfit or ribbon on International Women’s Day. Purple symbolizes strength, power, justice, and dignity. Purple color is the best way to support the cause and raise awareness.
8. The social media managers of organizations or individuals can post stories about international women's day 2023 and make sure it is fun and spontaneous. You can also add #IWD2023 and #EmbraceEquity to your Stories.
