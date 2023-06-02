International Sex Workers' Day 2023: Date, History, and Why To Celebrate

International Sex Workers' Day is observed annually on 02 June. The day is celebrated to create awareness about the discrimination and struggles faced by sex workers globally. It also highlights the rights and contributions of sex workers in the society.

The purpose of celebrating the International Sex Workers' Day is to put an end to the stigma, discrimination, and violence faced by the sex workers, and also promote their rights and well-being. By commemorating this day, people and organisations worldwide contribute to the development of a society that is more welcoming and supportive of sex workers.

Let us check out the date, history, significance, and other details about International Sex Workers' Day 2023.