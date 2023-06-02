International Sex Workers' Day 2023: Date, History, and Why To Celebrate

International Sex Workers' Day is observed annually on 02 June. The day is celebrated to create awareness about the discrimination and struggles faced by sex workers globally. It also highlights the rights and contributions of sex workers in the society.
The purpose of celebrating the International Sex Workers' Day is to put an end to the stigma, discrimination, and violence faced by the sex workers, and also promote their rights and well-being. By commemorating this day, people and organisations worldwide contribute to the development of a society that is more welcoming and supportive of sex workers.
Let us check out the date, history, significance, and other details about International Sex Workers' Day 2023.
When Is International Sex Workers' Day 2023?
The International Sex Workers' Day is celebrated on Friday, 2 June.
History of International Sex Workers' Day
The history of International Sex Workers' Day dates back to the year 1975 when more than 100 sex workers from various nations gathered in Lyon, France, for a conference that was organized by the French sex workers' union. This is when the idea for International Sex Workers' Day was emerged. During the conference, the sex workers showed unity and denounced the violence and injustice they experienced in the profession. The first International Day for Sex Workers' Rights was observed by sex workers the next year on 2 June 1976, in front of Lyon's Saint-Nizier Church.
Significance of International Sex Workers' Day; Why To Celebrate?
The significance of celebrating the International Sex Workers' is to educate people about the challenges and discrimination faced by sex workers on a global level. The day highlights the rights of sex workers and focuses on promoting their well being.
There are several reasons to celebrate the International Sex Workers' Day, some of them include the following:
1. To educate people about the contribution of sex workers in the society.
2. To provide a platform of sex workers so that they will get to know their rights, ways to handle discrimination, and healthcare and legal options for them.
3. To change the attitude of people about the sex workers and ensure they are accepted and respected in the society.
4. To provide an opportunity to sex workers so that they will come together and discuss various challenges faced by them.
5. To educate sex workers about the importance of healthcare and provide them health services.
