International Sculpture Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

International Sculpture Day or IS Day is observed on the last Saturday of April every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating the significance of sculptures in the world. Sculptures are three-dimensional visual art forms that represent abstract ideas. They are often made of stone or wood and have been integral to religious devotions in various cultures throughout history.
The purpose of celebrating International Sculpture Day is to highlight the importance of sculptures in society. They are not just decorative objects but also diverse expressions of politics, religion, history, and more. Let us read about the International Sculpture Day 2024 date, theme, history, significance, and more.
International Sculpture Day 2024 Date
This year, International Sculpture Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 27 April 2024.
Theme of International Sculpture Day 2024
The theme of International Sculpture Day 2024 is not known yet. However, you can celebrate it under the theme #ISDay 2024.
History of International Sculpture Day
The International Sculpture Day was first established in 2015 by the International Sculpture Center (ISC) to raise awareness about the art of sculpture and encourage people to explore and appreciate its many expressions. ISC is a non-profit organization which is headquartered in the United States. The ISC is committed to promoting and advancing the creation and understanding of sculptures. IS Day is committed to promoting and advancing the creation and understanding of sculptures.
Significance of International Sculpture Day
The significance of celebrating International Sculpture Day is to promote and advance the creation and understanding of sculptures. It is also to showcase the diversity of forms and materials that can be used in sculpture production, and to encourage a new appreciation for the beauty of cities and towns.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
