International Read to Me Day 2024: Date, History, Purpose, and How To Celebrate

International Read To Me Day 2024: International Read To Me Day is observed on 19 March, every year. This year, people will celebrate the day on Tuesday, with their loved ones.
This day is dedicated to promoting the importance of reading books to children. It is celebrated to improve their literacy skills and create a love for reading among them. You should also create awareness about this day by reading new books.
International Read to Me Day 2024: History
The International Read To Me Day was first initiated by the Child Writes Foundation in order to stimulate the literacy rate among children. It is also an opportunity to recognize the efforts of writers and promote literacy and education worldwide.
According to a report, 40% of frequent readers between the ages of six and ten were read out loud at home. This study reveals that the love for reading can be traced back to the 4th century B.C. when people used pictures to convey messages.
In 3500 B.C., public performances were held by those who knew how to read and write. Later, in the 4th century B.C., books originated in Rome, but they were rare and expensive. Only a select few had access to them.
However, with the advancement of printing presses in the 15th century, books became more accessible to the people. This led to a rise in the literacy rate. In the 1920s, literacy rates reached 70% in some parts of the U.S.
International Read to Me Day 2024: Significance
The purpose of International Read To Me Day is to create a close bond between children and books. It is also to encourage parents to read books to their children frequently. This simple act can have a profound impact on their literacy and communication skills.
This day also helps to spread the concept of educating children from a young age. It is important to teach them that books are our best friends.
If you start reading new books to children from a young age, then it will create a strong bond and teach them the importance of reading.
International Read to Me Day 2024: Celebration Ideas
To celebrate International Read To Me Day, you can arrange a book reading event in a library or at home. You can also share some interesting facts and tips about the importance of reading books to children on social media.
Here are a few interesting ways you can try to observe International Read to Me Day this year:
Conduct a Book Reading Session: Gather all the children at one place and host a book reading session. Encourage them to participate and read one of their favourite books to others. This will not only increase their knowledge but also help to socialise.
Read to Your Child: You can observe International Read to Me Day by reading a book to your child. Choose one of their favourite books or authors and read it before going to sleep.
Spread Information: Encourage others to read books to the children around them. Ask them to organise reading sessions or classes where children will be motivated to read their favourite stories. Spread awareness about the day to those who are finding the concept new.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).