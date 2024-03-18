International Read to Me Day 2024: Date, History, Purpose, and How To Celebrate

To celebrate International Read To Me Day, you can arrange a book reading event in a library or at home. You can also share some interesting facts and tips about the importance of reading books to children on social media.

Here are a few interesting ways you can try to observe International Read to Me Day this year:

Conduct a Book Reading Session: Gather all the children at one place and host a book reading session. Encourage them to participate and read one of their favourite books to others. This will not only increase their knowledge but also help to socialise.

Read to Your Child: You can observe International Read to Me Day by reading a book to your child. Choose one of their favourite books or authors and read it before going to sleep.

Spread Information: Encourage others to read books to the children around them. Ask them to organise reading sessions or classes where children will be motivated to read their favourite stories. Spread awareness about the day to those who are finding the concept new.

