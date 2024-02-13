International Book Giving Day 2024: History, Significance & Quotes On Books

International Book Giving Day is a special day observed annually on February 14th, dedicated to spreading the love of books and handwritten notes across the globe. It serves as a reminder to share the joy of reading and to make books accessible to those who may not have as many opportunities to enjoy them. This heartwarming initiative was founded in 2012 by Amy Broadmoore, founder of Delightful Children’s Books and The Curious Kid’s Librarian, along with fellow blogger Zoe Toft, founder of Playing by The Book.
International Book Giving Day 2024: History
The idea behind International Book Giving Day originated in 2012 when Amy Broadmoore and Zoe Toft recognized the need for a day dedicated to promoting the love of books and increasing children’s access to them. The inaugural event featured a bookplate designed by Clara Vulliamy, a popular illustrator of children’s books, and the header and logo were created by writer and illustrator Viviane Schwarz. Since then, International Book Giving Day has grown exponentially, reaching over 44 countries worldwide, including France, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Nigeria, the U.S., UK, and Malaysia, among others.
Why is International Book Giving Day celebrated?
International Book Giving Day holds immense significance as it embodies the power of books and their ability to enrich lives. Books have the potential to transport us to new worlds, expand our knowledge, and foster personal growth. By sharing books, we not only enrich the lives of others but also contribute to building stronger communities. The act of giving books fosters a sense of love and care, reminding us of the importance of sharing and giving back.
International Book Giving Day 2024: Activities
There are numerous ways to celebrate International Book Giving Day and participate in the spirit of giving. Here are a few ideas:
Leave a Book Behind: The next time you visit a doctor's office or any public space, consider leaving behind a book you've enjoyed. Include a thoughtful note inviting others to read and pass it on, creating a ripple effect of love and literacy.
Organize a Book Exchange Program: Start a book exchange program in your local community or workplace. Encourage people to donate books they've finished reading and exchange them for new ones. This not only promotes reading but also strengthens the sense of community.
Donate to a Local Library: Support your local library by donating gently used books or making a cash contribution. Libraries play a vital role in providing access to books for everyone, and your donation can help them continue their important work.
Spread the Word: Use social media platforms to share the message of International Book Giving Day and encourage others to participate. Share book recommendations, post photos of your favorite reads, and inspire others to join in the celebration.
International Book Giving Day 2024: Quotes To Share
“One must always be careful of books,’ said Tessa, ‘and what is inside them, for words have the power to change us.’” ― Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Angel
“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies.” ― George R.R. Martin
“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” ― Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood
“She read books as one would breathe air, to fill up and live.” -Annie Dillard
“There is no friend as loyal as a book.”- Ernest Hemmingway
“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.” ― Toni Morrison
“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” ― Stephen King
“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” ― Malala Yousafzai
