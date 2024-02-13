International Book Giving Day 2024: History, Significance & Quotes On Books

International Book Giving Day is a special day observed annually on February 14th, dedicated to spreading the love of books and handwritten notes across the globe. It serves as a reminder to share the joy of reading and to make books accessible to those who may not have as many opportunities to enjoy them. This heartwarming initiative was founded in 2012 by Amy Broadmoore, founder of Delightful Children’s Books and The Curious Kid’s Librarian, along with fellow blogger Zoe Toft, founder of Playing by The Book.

