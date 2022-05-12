International Nurses Day 2022: Theme, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, and Images
Celebrate International Nurse's day 2022 with these quotes and images.
International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May every year globally. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Various organisations commemorate this important day every year by producing and distributing the International Nurses' Day (IND) resources and evidence.
According to the International Council of Nurses, the shortage of nurses is a serious problem and poses threat to public health. The issue must be addressed at the earliest before it takes a toll on the entire public health. The organisation also advocates the rights, safety and wellbeing of nurses.
International Nurses Day 2022: Theme
The theme for the International Nurses Day 2022 is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health."
Many hospitals across the world observe International Nurses Week from 6 May to 12 May and include several activities, including yoga sessions, seminars, webinars, campaigns, fun games, etc. as a part of it.
International Nurses Day 2022: Quotes
"I attribute my success to this; I never gave nor took any excuse."- Florence Nightingale
"Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve or to help."- Christina Feist Heilmeier
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." Mahatma Gandhi
"Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring; all of which has the potential to turn a life around."- Leo Buscaglia
"Nurses are there when the last breath is taken and the nurses are there when the first breath is taken. Although it is more enjoyable to celebrate the birth, it is just as important to comfort in death."- Christine Bell
International Nurses Day 2022: Images
Make sure we raise awareness about the contribution of nurses towards the public health sector because we can't thank them enough for their selfless work for us.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.