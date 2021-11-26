26/11 Attacks: Nurses of Cama Hospital Recall the Night of Horror
On 26 November 2008, Mumbai’s Cama Hospital was also a target of terrorists during the attack.
On 26 November 2008, Mumbai’s Cama Hospital was also a target of terrorists during the attack. Many hospital workers and police personnel were killed and severely injured. The hospital was under attack for over five hours that night and many hospital staff and patients lived through the horror.
Among those were some brave nurses who made it a goal to calm the patients and do their duties amid the gunfire.
“There were loud noises of gunfire and grenades and at the same time, a patient had delivered her baby,” said Jayshree Kurdundkar, Nurse In-Charge of Cama Hospital.
Madhuri Rahate, head nurse, Cancer Ward at Cama Hospital said that they tried to pacify the patients. “We told them nothing is going to happen, don’t worry. And just hearing this the patients were there in the hospital the whole night,” she said.
