International Nurses Day 2023: Date, History & Significance

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year. It is a day that marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. This day also signifies a nurse’s role in the healthcare industry and makes people realize that it is as important as a doctor’s role at times. And keeping that in mind, we must give the same respect to the nurses as the doctors all over the world get. We must feel free to express our gratitude towards the brave and hard working nurses on International Nurses Day.
The International Council of Nurses declared Florence Nightingale’s birthday as International Nurses Day. Let's know more about International Nurse's day 2023 theme, history and significance.
International Nurses Day 2023: Theme
There’s a different Nurses Day theme every year and this year the theme for the International Council of Nurses announced the theme of the year as “Our Nurses. Our Future”.
International Nurses Day 2023: History
The history of International Nurses Day goes back to 1974 when the International Council of Nurses had declared 12 May as the day for the nurses all around the world.
Nurses are the primary caregivers of patients and sometimes the patients feel better just because of the kindness and empathetic behavior of a nurse. Thus, Nurses Day honors all people who contribute to the noble profession of nursing. May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale was chosen in 1974 as the day of celebration worldwide. She was the founder of modern nursing. On this day, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) prepares the International Nurses’ Kit with educational and public information materials and distributes them.
International Nurses Day 2023: Significance
International Nurses Day is celebrated on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing and it is an important occasion because:
This day helps raise awareness about the contribution and challenges of the profession of nursing.
It is an opportunity to acknowledge the tireless work of the nurses.
This day acknowledges the work of nurses and gives them the opportunity to take pride in their profession.
