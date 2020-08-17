International Flights Under ‘Vande Bharat’: Schedule For 17 August
Check the schedule for all international flights under Vande Bharat mission on 17 August.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,644 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till 15 August, carrying over 4.82 lakh passengers.
Of these, 1,825 were inbound flights carrying 3,36,436 passengers and 1,819 were outbound flights with 1,46,052 fliers. The mission is currently in Phase 5, which will continue until 1 September
Here is the schedule for all ‘Vande Bharat’ flights on 17 August:
