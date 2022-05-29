International Everest Day 2022: Date, Significance, and Quotes

It is a well-known fact that Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China-Nepal border runs across the summit point of Everest. It has an elevation of 8,848.86 m.

Mount Everest has been a major spot of attraction for climbers and experienced mountaineers.

The two main climbing routes of the mountain include one approaching the summit from the southeast in Nepal, also known as the standard route, and the other from the north in Tibet.

Everest poses various challenges and dangers such as altitude sickness, weather, wind, and other significant hazards from avalanches and the Khumbu Icefall.

Let's know more about Everest and the day dedicated to it – World Everest Day, which is celebrated on 29 May every year.