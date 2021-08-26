International Dog Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

International Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author. First International Dog Day was celebrated on 26 August 2004.

The date 26 August was chosen because it was the date when Paige's family adopted their first dog 'Sheltie', when he was 10 years old.

Colleen Paige is also the founder of many such days like National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day.