Here is a list of 10 Best Quotes on International Day of Yoga
The United Nations (UN) in the year 2014, declared 21 June as International Day of Yoga.
International Day of Yoga is being celebrated all around the world on 21 June 2021. This year, theme of the event is 'Yoga for well-being'.
Yoga, as a practice promotes overall well-being. Practicing it can help you maintain your physical and mental health.
The ancient Indian practice has gained popularity around the world. In December 2014, the United Nations (UN) also announced that 21 June will be celebrated every year as International Day of Yoga.
The day is celebrated to spread awareness among the masses about the health benefits of Yoga. According to UN, a lot of people around the globe are practicing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression during Covid-19 pandemic.
“Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements”.Amit Ray
“The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in.”B.K.S. Iyengar
Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head.”Swami Satchidananda
“The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.”Jason Crandell
“Yoga is not about what you do. It is about how you do it.”Adriene Mishler
“Without proper breathing, the yoga postures are nothing more than calisthenics.”Rachel Schaeffer
“For me, yoga is not just a workout – it’s about working on yourself.”Mary Glover
“Yoga has sly, clever ways of short circuiting the mental patterns that cause anxiety.”Baxter Bell
“Yoga is essentially a practice for your soul, working through the medium of your body.”Tara Fraser
“Yoga begins right where I am – not where I was yesterday or where I long to be.”Linda Sparrowe
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.