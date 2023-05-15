International Day of Families 2023 Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Status

Every year on 15 May, the International Day of Families is held to promote family well-being throughout the world, and to increase awareness of the value of families as the cornerstone of society. This day offers a chance to consider the obligations that families have in society, to draw attention to the social, economic, and demographic changes that have an impact on families, and to support family friendly activities.

The International Day of Families was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 to raise awareness of family-related issues and to advance understanding of the social, economic, and demographic factors impacting families. Every year, there is a different theme for the International Day of Families which is observed through a variety of programmes, events, and activities. This year, the theme of International Day of Families 2023 is ‘Families And Demographic Change’.

Let us read about International Day of Families wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.