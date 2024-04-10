International Day for Street Children 2024: History, Significance & Celebration

The International Day for Street Children is observed on April 12 every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of street children and to promoting their inclusion and well-being.
Street children are defined as children under the age of 18 who live on the streets or in makeshift camps and are not given adequate protection or supervision. They often experience hunger, homelessness, and violence and face various social and environmental challenges. Street children are also more likely to drop out of school and engage in illegal activities.
Let's have a look at the history, significance and ways to observe International day for street children 2024.
International Day for Street Children 2024: History & Significance
The history of the International Day for Street Children dates back to 1989, when the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted. The Convention established a number of fundamental human rights for all children, including the rights to a safe and nurturing environment, healthcare and nourishment, clean water and electricity, and equal chances. The day of the International Day for Street Children was also marked in connection with the launch of the 1989 Convention.
One of the most important messages of the International Day for Street Children is to ensure that all children have access to basic services and resources. This includes education, healthcare, and nutrition. It is also essential to promote street children's rights and to protect them from exploitation and violence. The international community must also work together to address the root causes of street childhood and to support street children in their efforts to reach their full potential.
How To Observe International Day for Street Children?
Today, the International Day for Street Children is celebrated in many countries with a range of activities and events. These activities include conferences, workshops, exhibitions, and cultural events. Organizations and individuals also come together to raise awareness about the issues faced by street children and to promote their inclusion and well-being.
