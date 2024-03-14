International Day Against Police Brutality 2024: Date, History, and Significance

The International Day Against Police Brutality is observed on 15 March every year. It is a day dedicated to protesting and condemning the violence committed by police officers. This day also serves as a platform to promote international cooperation and solidarity against police brutality.
The commemoration of the International Day Against Police Brutality dates back to 1997, when a number of prominent activists and human rights organizations joined hands to protest against the most common forms of police atrocities, misconduct and violence.
The International Day Against Police Brutality is an opportunity to reflect on the serious impact of police violence on individuals and communities. It also serves as a reminder of the need for police officers to adhere to international standards and laws in order to minimize the risk of violence.
International Day Against Police Brutality 2024 Date
This year, International Day Against Police Brutality will be celebrated on Friday, 15 March 2024.
International Day Against Police Brutality 2024 Theme
The theme of International Day Against Police Brutality is not known yet.
History of International Day Against Police Brutality
The history of the International Day Against Police Brutality dates back to 1997, when a group of activists from around the world came together to call for an end to police brutality. The day was first established as a means of raising awareness about the human rights violations that are commonly committed during police custody, such as beatings, torture, and extrajudicial killings. Since its inception, the International Day Against Police Brutality has gained traction and support every year.
Significance of International Day Against Police Brutality
The International Day Against Police Brutality is observed on 15 March annually. This day is dedicated to condemning the violence committed by police officers and to promoting human rights. The International Day Against Police Brutality is now an opportunity to express international solidarity against police violence and to promote a culture of human rights and respect for the rule of law.
One of the most important goals of this event is to raise awareness about the negative effects of police brutality on the society. This can be done by individuals, communities, and organizations through various means, such as graffiti, leaflets, stickers, and social media. It is also important to spread information about the causes and impact of police brutality, as well as the role of individuals and communities in preventing it from happening.
