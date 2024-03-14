International Day Against Police Brutality 2024: Date, History, and Significance

The International Day Against Police Brutality is observed on 15 March every year. It is a day dedicated to protesting and condemning the violence committed by police officers. This day also serves as a platform to promote international cooperation and solidarity against police brutality.

The commemoration of the International Day Against Police Brutality dates back to 1997, when a number of prominent activists and human rights organizations joined hands to protest against the most common forms of police atrocities, misconduct and violence.

The International Day Against Police Brutality is an opportunity to reflect on the serious impact of police violence on individuals and communities. It also serves as a reminder of the need for police officers to adhere to international standards and laws in order to minimize the risk of violence.