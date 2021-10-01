International Coffee Day 2021: Theme, History and Quotes
International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on 1 October. The day is celebrated by member states of the International Coffee Organization (ICO), dozens of coffee associations, and coffee lovers from around the world.
"International Coffee Day is an occasion that is used to promote and celebrate coffee as our most beloved beverage," reads the official website of International Coffee Day. It further mentions that International Coffee day is also an opportunity to promote sustainable coffee practices and to raise awareness for the plight of coffee growers.
International Coffee Day: History
The member states of ICO, in March 2014, proclaimed 1 October as International Coffee Day to create a single day of celebration for coffee lovers around the world.
First International Coffee Day was celebrated on 1 October 2015.
International Coffee Day 2021: Theme
International Coffee Organization has announced that the focus of International Coffee Day 2021 will be 'Coffee’s Next Generation’. It aims to provide access to finance and knowledge, skills development, coaching and training as well as networking, to young people associated with the coffee sector.
International Coffee Day: Quotes
“I'd rather take coffee than compliments just now.”: Louisa May Alcott
“Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all.”: David Lynch
“Coffee and chocolate—the inventor of mocha should be sainted.”: Cherise Sinclair
“The powers of a man's mind are directly proportioned to the quantity of coffee he drinks.”: Sir James Mackintosh
