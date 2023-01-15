Indian Army Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Famous Quotes to Share

Indian Army Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday, 15 January 2023. This day is celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa. He was the first commander-in-chief of the Indian army. It is important to note that the 75th Army Day is a day dedicated to remembering those brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of the country. Everyone should celebrate this day and remember the people who fought for our country.

Indian Army Day 2023 falls on a Sunday. Different events and parades are organised on this day to celebrate the event. Indian Army Day celebrates the achievements of the soldiers of our nation and their love of our country. It is a very important day that recognises their achievements so the people of the country are pumped to celebrate the day.