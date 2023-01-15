Indian Army Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Famous Quotes to Share
Indian Army Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday, 15 January 2023. This day is celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa. He was the first commander-in-chief of the Indian army. It is important to note that the 75th Army Day is a day dedicated to remembering those brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of the country. Everyone should celebrate this day and remember the people who fought for our country.
Indian Army Day 2023 falls on a Sunday. Different events and parades are organised on this day to celebrate the event. Indian Army Day celebrates the achievements of the soldiers of our nation and their love of our country. It is a very important day that recognises their achievements so the people of the country are pumped to celebrate the day.
Here are a few wishes, messages and greetings that you can share with your friends and family on Indian Army Day 2023. Share the wishes with your close ones and remind them about the sacrifices of brave hearts.
Indian Army Day 2023: Wishes
Warriors are not conceived, they are made in the Indian army and fight bravely for the nation. Happy Indian Army Day to all.
Let us all celebrate Indian Army Day together by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. It is because of them that we feel safe.
Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day grandly to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles, and our safety. Happy Army Day 2023 to everyone, especially the warriors.
Indian Army Day reminds us of all our heroes every time, who stand strong to keep us safe and do not fear death for their country. Happy Indian Army Day!
Indian Army Day 2023: Quotes
"Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey
"If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
"We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war" - General JJ Singh
"I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma
