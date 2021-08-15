Independence Day Parade LIVE Streaming: How to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Speech

15 August is celebrated as Independence Day in India. This year, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. We got our freedom from British colonial rule on 15 August 1947.

Independence Day is a day of national importance and multiple events are organized to celebrate the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

However, in the view of Covid-19 pandemic, huge crowds will not be allowed to gather at the venue for the ceremony.