Important Days in July 2024: Full List of Special Events, Holidays and Festivals

Events and Festivals in July 2024: July is seventh month of the year and has a total of 31 days. Like every month, there are some special days, events, and festivals in the month of July, and everyone should be aware about them. Students especially must know about the national and international events of July because such questions are often asked in various competitive examinations.

July is the second month of summer in Northern Hemisphere and is often very hot in several parts of the country. However, in Southern Hemisphere, it is one of the coldest months. July marks the beginning of second half of the year. Dog days, which are the hottest days of the year in Northern Hemisphere also fall in July. Let us read about all the important days of July 2024 below.