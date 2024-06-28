Important Days in July 2024: Full List of Special Events, Holidays and Festivals

Events and Festivals in July 2024: July is seventh month of the year and has a total of 31 days. Like every month, there are some special days, events, and festivals in the month of July, and everyone should be aware about them. Students especially must know about the national and international events of July because such questions are often asked in various competitive examinations.
July is the second month of summer in Northern Hemisphere and is often very hot in several parts of the country. However, in Southern Hemisphere, it is one of the coldest months. July marks the beginning of second half of the year. Dog days, which are the hottest days of the year in Northern Hemisphere also fall in July. Let us read about all the important days of July 2024 below.
List of Important Days and Events in July 2024
Following is the list of all the important events that will take place in the month of July 2024.
1 July 2024
National Doctor's Day (India)
National Postal Worker Day
Canada Day
International Reggae Day
Zip Code Day
Early Bird Day
Virgin Islands Day
International Chicken Wing Day
Chartered Accountants Day (India)
National U.S. Postage Stamp Day
2 July 2024
World UFO Day
National Anisette Day
World Tutors' Day
National Wildland firefighter Day
Made in the USA Day
3 July 2024
National Fried Clam Day
National Independent Beer Run Day
International Drop a Rock Day
International Plastic Bag Free Day
Disobedience Day
4 July 2024
USA Independence Day
Jackfruit Day
Invisible Day
Indivisible Day
Alice in Wonderland Day
5 July 2024
Pet Remembrance Day
Work Without Your Hands Day
National Workaholics Day
National Bikini Day
6 July 2024
World Zoonoses Day
International Cherry Pit Spitting Day
International Day of Cooperatives
International Kissing Day
Umbrella Cover Day
7 July 2024
World Chocolate Day
Global Forgiveness Day
Islamic New Year
National Dora Day
World Kiswahili Language Day
World Circle Dance Day
8 July 2024
Math 2.0 Day
National Video Game Day
International Town Criers Day
National SCUD Day
Be a Kid Again Day
9 July 2024
National Sugar Cookie Day
Nunavut Day
Fashion Day
Cow Appreciation Day
National Dimples Day
10 July 2024
Global Energy Independence Day
National Kitten Day
Chronic Disease Awareness Day
Don't Step on a Bee Day
Pick Blueberries Day
11 July 2024
World Population Day
National 7-Eleven Day
International Essential Oils Day
National Swimming Pool Day
National Mulberry Muffin Day
12 July 2024
National Simplicity Day
Paper Bag Day
Malala Day
International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms
World Kebab Day
National French Fry Day
13 July 2024
World Rum Day
International Rock Day
14 July 2024
Bastille Day or French National Day
World Chimpanzee Day
Shark Awareness Day
Pandemonium Day
International Non Binary Peoples' Day
15 July 2024
World Youth Skills Day
Social Media Giving Day
Global Hug Your Kids Day
International Stamp Out Spiking Day
National Be a Dork Day
16 July 2024
Fresh Spinach Day
World Snake Day
National Cherry Day
Rural Transit Day
17 July 2024
World Day for International Justice
World Emoji Day
Glioblastoma Awareness Day
National Lottery Day
National Tattoo Day
18 July 2024
International Nelson Mandela Day
Insurance Nerd Day
Black Leaders Awareness Day
World Listening Day
National Sour Candy Day
19 July 2024
National Urban Bee Keeping Day
National Football Day
International Retainer Day
International Karaoke Day
20 July 2024
International Chess Day
National Moon Day
Colombia's Independence Day
World Jump Day
Space Exploration Day
National Lollipop Day
21 July 2024
Guru Purnima (India)
Legal Drinking Age Day
National Ice Cream Day
National Junk Food Day
National Lamington Day
National Be Someone Day
22 July 2024
Pi Approximation Day
National Flag Day (India)
National Mango Day
Sawan Festival (India)
Fragile X Awareness Day
National Rat Catcher's Day
World Brain Day
Spoonerism Day
23 July 2024
Sprinkle Day
World Sjogren's Day
International Yada Yada Yada Day
National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
24 July 2024
National Thermal Engineer Day
National Tequila Day
International Self Care Day
National Cousins Day
Pioneer Day
25 July 2024
World Embryologist Day
National Refreshment Day
Earth Overshoot Day
National Intern Day
Carousal Day
26 July 2024
Kargil Vijay Diwas (India)
System Administrator Appreciation Day
Holistic Therapy Day
National Disability Independence Day
National Dog Photography Day
One Voice Day
National Aunt and Uncle Day
27 July 2024
APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary (India)
National Scotch Day
National Love is Kind Day
National Walk on Stilts Day
28 July 2024
World Nature Conservation Day
World Hepatitis Day
National Parents Day
National Soccer Day
World Day for Grandparents and Elderly
29 July 2024
International Tiger Day
National Lipstick Day
Rain Day
National Lasagna Day
30 July 2024
International Friendship Day
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons
National Father-in-Law Day
Share a Hug Day
National Cheesecake Day
Paperback Book Day
31 July 2024
National Avocado Day
National Mutt Day
Black Tot Day
World Ranger Day
Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day
