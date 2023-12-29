Important Days in January 2024: List of International and National Events

Important Days and Events in January 2024: January is one of the important months of the year because it is the first month of Julian and Gregorian calendar. The first day of January month is celebrated as New Year Day, and people observe it with great enthusiasm and grandeur. For many people, January is the beginning of new hopes, endeavors, and possibilities.
Like each month, January month also consists of important National and International days and events. You do not have to search on the internet everyday to check a specific event in January because we have done the job for you. Following is the list of some important National and International events in January 2024 for your reference.
January 2024: Important Days, Dates, and Events
Check out the list of important days and events in January 2024 below.
1 January 2024: Global Family Day; World Day of Peace; Copyright Law Day; New Year's Day.
2 January 2024: World Introvert Day; Motivation & Inspiration Day; Perihelion Day.
3 January 2024: International Mind-Body Wellness Day; Humiliation Day; Festival of Sleep Day;
4 January 2024: World Braille Day; World Hypnotism Day.
5 January 2024: National Bird Day; National Screenwriters Day.
6 January 2024: World Day of War Orphans; Apple Tree Day; Three Kings Day.
7 January 2024: Mahayana New Year; Orthodox Christmas Day; Golden Globe Awards, Old Rock Day.
8 January 2024: Earth's Rotation Day; Coming of Age Day; War on Poverty Day; South African Native National Congress (SANNC) Day.
9 January 2024: NRI or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas; International Choreographer's Day; Play God Day.
10 January 2024: Vishwa Hindi Diwas; Peculiar People Day.
11 January 2024: Missionary Day; Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri; Paget's Awareness Day; International Parity at Work Day; Secret Pal Day, Heritage Treasures Day; World Sketchnote Day.
12 January 2024: National Youth Day; National Human Trafficking Awareness Day; Work Harder Day; National Pharmacist Day.
13 January 2024: Lohri; Make Your Dreams Come True Day; International Skeptics Day; Korean American Day.
14 January 2024: International Kite Day; Ratification Day; Cesarean Section Day.
15 January 2024: Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day; Makar Sankranti; Martin Luther King Jr Day; Indian Army Day; Elementary School Teacher Day; Wikipedia Day; Blue Monday.
16 January 2024: Tulsi Puja; International Rooibos Day; International Hot and Spicy Food Day; National Startup Day.
17 January 2024: Guru Govind Singh Jayanti; Cable Car Day; Benjamin Franklin Day; Museum Selfie Day.
18 January 2024: Weedless Wednesday; Women's Healthy Weight Day.
19 January 2024: Kokborok Day or Tripuri Language Day; Artist as Outlaw Day; Good Memory Day; Brew a Potion Day.
20 January 2024: Penguin Awareness Day; Take a Walk Outdoors Day; International Day of Acceptance.
21 January 2024: Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day; One-liners Day; International Sweatpants Day; International Playdate Day; Soup Swap Day; World Religion Day.
22 January 2024: Celebration of Life Day; Community Manager Appreciation Day.
23 January 2024: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti; Maternal Health Awareness Day.
24 January 2024: National Girl Child Day; Global Belly Laugh Day; Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day; International Day of Education.
25 January 2024: State Day (Himachal Pradesh); National Voter's Day or Rashtriya Matdata Diwas; National Tourism Day; Mahayana New Year.
26 January 2024: Republic Day; International Customs Day (ICD); Australia Day.
27 January 2024: International Holocaust Remembrance Day; World Breast Pumping Day
28 January 2024: Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary; International Reducing Co2 Emissions Day; K.M Cariappa Jayanti
29 January 2024: Indian Newspaper Day; Freethinkers Day.
30 January 2024: World Leprosy Day; World Leprosy Day; Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas; CTE Awareness Day (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy); School Day of Non-violence and Peace.
31 January 2024: International Zebra Day; Inspire Your Heart With Art Day; Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)