Important Days in January 2024: List of International and National Events

Important Days and Events in January 2024: January is one of the important months of the year because it is the first month of Julian and Gregorian calendar. The first day of January month is celebrated as New Year Day, and people observe it with great enthusiasm and grandeur. For many people, January is the beginning of new hopes, endeavors, and possibilities.

Like each month, January month also consists of important National and International days and events. You do not have to search on the internet everyday to check a specific event in January because we have done the job for you. Following is the list of some important National and International events in January 2024 for your reference.