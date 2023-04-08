Holy Saturday 2023: Images, HD Wallpapers, Posters, & WhatsApp Status

Holy Saturday is celebrated on the Saturday that falls between the Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Holy Saturday is regarded as the seventh and final day of the week. It is also regarded as the day on when Jesus “rested” from His work of bestowing redemption to mankind. As Jesus died, He called out, “It is finished!” and after that no further atonement was required; sin had been redeemed with Christ's sacrifice on the cross.

In 2023, we will celebrate the Holy Saturday on 8 April while Easter Saturday will be celebrated on 9 April 2023.

Holy Saturday is also known as the Saturday of Holy Week, Great and Holy Saturday, the Great Sabbath, Black Saturday, Hallelujah Saturday (in Portugal and Brazil), Glorious Saturday (in the Philippines) or Easter Eve.

