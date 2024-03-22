Holika Dahan 2024 Date & Time: History, Significance & Puja Samagri List

The important aspect of Holika Dahan is the worship of Lord Vishnu. In the legends, it is said that the demon king Hirayakashipu was protected by no man or animal. He was so powerful that he ruled over his subjects as his only God. One of his sons, Holika, was devoted to Lord Vishnu, and he refused to follow his father's commands.

This led to Hirunakashipu becoming angry, at which he asked his sister Holika to kill him. Holika then took a boon from Lord Brahma and became a powerful fireproof. She sat on a pyre with Prahlad to kill him, but Prahlad prayed to Lord Vishnu to protect him. A wind took the fire away from Prahlad, and Holika was burned in the flames. This victory of good over evil is commemorated by burning Holika effigies in the Holika fire.

Holika Dahan is a significant festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival has a long history and deep spiritual significance for a variety of Hindu communities. It is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate with joy and light.