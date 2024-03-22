Holika Dahan 2024 Date & Time: History, Significance & Puja Samagri List

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated after Diwali, and the celebrations begin on the night before Holi.
One of the most important aspects of this festival is the burning of the Holika effigies. The effigies are made of wood and are covered with white thread three or seven times. After this, the wood is roasted in the Holika fire, and the smoke from the burning is said to bring good luck and prosperity to the family. Let's have a look at the date and time, Shubh Muhurat, and rituals of Holika Dahan.
Holika Dahan 2024: Date & Time
This year, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on 24 March and the festival of Holi will be celebrated a day after, on 25 March. The Holika Dahan muhurat will begin at 11:13 pm on 24 March and end at 12:27 am on 25 March. The muhurat will last for 1 hour and 14 minutes.
Bhadra Punch- 6:33 pm to 7:53 pm
Bhadra Mukh- 7:53 pm to 10:06 pm
Purnima Tithi begins at 9:54 am on 24 March.
Purnima Tithi Ends at 12:29 pm on 25 March.
Holika Dahan Puja Samagri
Following things will be needed for Holi Dahan Puja and celebration:
A glass of holy water (Gangajal)
A garland made of cow dung
Akshat
Flowers
Garlands
Roli
Moli
Jaggery
Turmeric
Moong
Batashe
Gulal
Coconut
Wheat baaliyan.
Holika Dahan 2024: History & Significance
The important aspect of Holika Dahan is the worship of Lord Vishnu. In the legends, it is said that the demon king Hirayakashipu was protected by no man or animal. He was so powerful that he ruled over his subjects as his only God. One of his sons, Holika, was devoted to Lord Vishnu, and he refused to follow his father's commands.
This led to Hirunakashipu becoming angry, at which he asked his sister Holika to kill him. Holika then took a boon from Lord Brahma and became a powerful fireproof. She sat on a pyre with Prahlad to kill him, but Prahlad prayed to Lord Vishnu to protect him. A wind took the fire away from Prahlad, and Holika was burned in the flames. This victory of good over evil is commemorated by burning Holika effigies in the Holika fire.
Holika Dahan is a significant festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival has a long history and deep spiritual significance for a variety of Hindu communities. It is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate with joy and light.
